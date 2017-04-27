Have a ball for the summer of love

Carnival goers look set to have a ball as details of this year’s Whitley Bay Town Carnival Ball have been revealed.

Headlining this year’s carnival ball are the hugely popular Baghdaddies, who will kick start the celebrations on the evening of Friday, May 26, with their uplifting music before the carnival parade takes to the streets of Whitley Bay the following day.

Tickets for the family-friendly event, which will take place in a weather-proof marquee at the Spanish City Plaza, cost £10 and organisers are hoping that ticket sales will go some way towards meeting the ambitious £12,000 carnival fund-raising target while providing a chance for the community to come together and party.

The carnival ball has been organised for people of all ages to enjoy. As well as the live music, carnival goers are invited to pay homage to the 50th anniversary of the summer of love and come dressed up in flower power.

Carnival producer Carol Alevroyianni said: “Think summer of love, flower power and Sixties psychedelia when you plan your outfit for the carnival ball. Ask granny how to make your skinnies into the flariest flares, wear that loud shirt, that feathered skirt, put flowers in your hair and beads in your beard.

“Aimedat all the family, there will be face painting, dad dancing, street food, craft ales, brass bands and The Baghdaddies will be on stage with a little support from our own community scratch band.”

Tickets for the ball are available from sponsors De Meos Italian Café and Ice Cream Parlour or from Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-baghdaddies-at-the-carnival-ball-tickets-33165412642?aff=es2

Donations to the carnival appeal from members of the public can be made at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/whitleybay-carnival and any business interested in sponsorship opportunities can contact Carol at calevroyianni@aol.com