Have a cuppa for cancer support

Tuck into coffee and cake and help raise vital cash into the bargain.

That’s the offer from North Tyneside Conservatives, who are taking part in Macmillan’s World’s Biggest Coffee Morning.

They are inviting people to call in for coffee and home-baked cakes at their office at 5 Albion Road, North Shields, from 10am to 1.230pm tomorrow. Admission is £2.

Les Miller, a councillor for Monkseaton North Ward, said: “A number of our councillors and Party members have experienced the devastating effect cancer has on families and friends of the sufferer. This is an excellent way of paying back in some small measure the help Macmillan Cancer Support has provided, and will continue to provide for those fighting this awful disease, as well as the relatives and friends trying to help them through it.”