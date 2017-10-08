Have a say on council services

Thousands of North Tyneside residents are being asked to help shape council services and give their views on the local area.

More than 4,000 people will receive a questionnaire, offering them the chance to evaluate services provided by the council and suggest improvements.

Elected Mayor Norma Redfearn said: “In North Tyneside, our residents are such a huge part of the way we work. With their help, we have continued to make great improvements to the borough and to our services, despite cuts and financial restraints.

“We strive to provide the very best services possible for our residents, so the annual residents’ survey is one of the ways for us to get the public’s views on everything we’re doing.

“I have always prided myself on being a listening mayor and I value all the feedback I receive from the public. There are a number of ways residents can send us their feedback, so even those who don’t receive a questionnaire, we would be delighted to hear from you.”

Households selected to take part in the survey are chosen at random and all feedback remains anonymous and confidential. Residents have until November 10 to complete and return their questionnaire in the pre-paid envelope provided.

The survey is being managed by Ipsos Mori.

Residents can also contact the Elected Mayor by emailing Norma.Redfearn@northtyneside.gov.uk or calling 0191 6435314.