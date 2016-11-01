Have a splashing time at borough pools

Residents are being invited to have a splashing time this month.

North Tyneside Council is one of 12 north east local authorities taking part in Everybody Action North East to promote being active.

North Tyneside is focusing on swimming during November, involving Waves at Whitley Bay, Tynemouth Pool, The Lakeside Centre in Killingworth and Hadrian Leisure Centre in Wallsend.

Included is free swimming for all over-60s at every pool (proof of age required), along with ducklings classes for little ones, family diving sessions, tranquil twilight ladies-only swimming and disability sessions.

Coun Eddie Darke, cabinet member for leisure, culture and tourism, said: “We want to encourage as many people as possible to join in our celebration of swimming this November.”

“Even if it’s years since they last swam, we’d encourage them to come along and see what we have to offer.

“Modern pools are a world away from what some of us remember from our younger years and we have sessions to suit all ages and abilities all-year-round.

“The month of swimming activities are just a taster of what’s on offer all-year-round at North Tyneside Council pools.

“We hope that people will be encouraged to make swimming a regular part of their lifestyle, with the benefits of improving their health and having fun.”

The council is also keen to promote the message that it’s never too late to learn, with a special adult swimming course beginning on November 2, at Hadrian (pre-booking required).

Some activities during November must be pre-booked. To find out more, visit www.northtyneside.gov.uk or ask at your local pool.