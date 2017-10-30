Have you seen this man?

Police are appealing for help to trace a missing Wallsend man.

Andrew Mitchell, 47, was last seen on October 26, at around 8am on Alexandra Street in Wallsend.

Inquiries to locate him are ongoing but so far officers have been unable to trace him.

Police are keen to ensure he is safe and well and are now appealing for Andrew to get in touch with officers.

He is described as being white, around 6ft 2in tall, with short shaven hair and wears glasses.

Andrew was last seen wearing black trousers, a white long-sleeved shirt and a heavy dress-style coat.

Andrew, or anyone who knows his whereabouts, should contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1133 26/10/17.