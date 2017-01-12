Have your say on health plans

Residents are being reminded they only have a few weeks to have their say on ambitious proposals for health and social care.

In November 2016, the draft sustainability and transformation plan (STP) for Northumberland, Tyne and Wear, and North Durham was launched.

Each partner organisation involved in the development of the draft STP has been taking to their staff, patients, clients and local groups about the proposals.

And residents can have their say and hear more about the proposals at a public meeting being held at Whitley Bay Library, York Road, from 6pm to 8pm on Monday, January 16.

Anyone who wants to attend should book their place at www.northtynesideccg.nhs.uk/get-involved/your-views/stp/

Mark Adams, chief officer for Newcastle Gateshead Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), said: “Many individuals and groups have already told us what they think about the proposals set out in the draft STP.

“The public meetings give more opportunities for people to have their say on the ideas developed in the STP across Northumberland, Tyne and Wear, and North Durham.”

The full draft STP is available on the website.

Views gathered at the public meetings, as well as by the partner organisations, will help to shape the final version of the STP, and any future proposals for major service change will be subject to a programme of formal public engagement and consultation.