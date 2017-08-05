Have your say on housing plan

A Whitley Bay councillor wants local people to have their say on a controversial planning application in the town.

Coun John O’Shea has called a public meeting to discuss Places for People’s plans to build homes on the former Marine Park school site, next to Whitley Bay Playhouse.

“In my view, the plans are too high, too crowded and too many,” he said.

The application to build 16 town houses, 44 apartments and four flats will go before the council’s planning committee on August 29.

But Coun O’Shea is asking folk to attend a public meeting in the Livingstone Hall, Park Parade, Whitley Bay, on Tuesday at 6.30pm.

In addition to the height, density and mix of the housing proposed, he is also concerned about the impact of more cars and the increased car parking demand in an already busy residential, commercial and leisure area.

He said: “In addition to over-crowding the already crowded streets, many parents will also be concerned about the impact of yet more traffic around Marine Park school and the busy one-way system.

“I think most people would accept an appropriate development of homes on the site, but this is just way too many.”