Have your say on local issues

Residents in Killingworth are being invited to raise any local issues with Mayor Norma Redfearn.

Mrs Redfearn will be holding her next listens event at the Killingworth Centre, Citadel East, on Saturday between 10am and 11.30am. It is an informal event and no appointment is necessary.

This is an opportunity for residents to raise any issues about North Tyneside Council or the borough as a whole. She will be joined by members of her cabinet and local ward councillors.

Following this, the next opportunity to put questions to the Elected Mayor will be at the listens event at Park View Shopping Centre, in Whitley Bay, on Saturday, March 11.

Anyone unable to attend but has local issues they wish to raise can contact Norma.Redfearn@northtyneside.gov.uk or telephone (0191) 643 5314.