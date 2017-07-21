Have your say on location of Wallsend children’s services

Wallsend residents are being asked for their views on the future location of services for children and families.

For the past year, children’s centre services, such as breastfeeding support and save a baby’s life classes, have been delivered from Wallsend Customer First Centre.

This is because facilities at Wallsend Children’s Centre on North Road have not been fit for purpose due to ongoing maintenance issues caused by the old building. Difficulty accessing the building meant services were regularly disrupted.

As such, North Tyneside Council is holding a six-week consultation, asking local people for their opinions on proposals for the delivery of children’s centre services from Wallsend Customer First Centre and other community locations permanently.

Coun Ian Grayson is the cabinet member for children and young people at the council.

He said: “Feedback from the parents who have used children’s centre services at Wallsend Customer First Centre has been very positive.

“We want to make sure families can continue to access good quality services in their community so I would invite all parents and carers in the area to give us their views.”

The consultation began on Monday, and will continue until Sunday, August 27.

The public can give their views on the council’s website or they can visit one of the drop-in sessions at the Customer First Centre on either Wednesday, August 2, or Tuesday, August 15, between 10am and 11.30am.

After the consultation closes, all feedback will be reviewed, with the final outcome being shared on the council website.