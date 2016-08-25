HEAD: Mystery of the plaque

I recently noticed what looks like a worn stone plaque with a silhouette of a head on the wall of the middle stairs at Brown’s Bay, Cullercoats.

I have managed to find out that Brown was probably a baker, who had premises in Cullercoats Front Street.

I have also found a lot of information regarding the many shipwrecks in the area, but so far no luck with the identity of the Brown’s Bay head.

Please can anyone solve the mystery?

Carol Aubrey

Address supplied