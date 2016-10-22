Future of urgent care services

A major review of NHS urgent care in North Tyneside reaches its conclusion next week.

Local doctors and nurses will consider a recommendation to replace the existing services with a new integrated urgent care service from October 1 next year.

This will improve care by bringing facilities together in one place and offering a 24-hour service.

It follows extensive public consulationover the last two years.

Dr John Matthews, a local GP and chairman of NHS North Tyneside Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), said: “As doctors and nurses we have a duty to provide the best possible services, as well as making efficient use of the resources we have available.

“Throughout this process our focus has been on listening to local people, improving the service, and cutting out duplication to ensure it is affordable in the future.

“We received some positive responses to the concept of a 24/7 urgent care centre, as well as a number of issues being raised around things like transport and facilities.”

He added: “All this information has been analysed by an independent organisation, and the findings were considered in detail alongside other clinical, financial and legal evidence before the recommendation was put forward.

“Any changes will only take effect when robust plans are in place to ensure that patient care isn’t affected.”

The recommendation will be considered at a meeting of the CCG’s governing body on Tuesday, at 12 Hedley Court, Orion Business Park, North Shields, from 9.15am to 10.15am.

For details, visit www.northtynesideccg.nhs.uk