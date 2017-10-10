Healthcare trust part of golden anniversary celebrations

A health trust has been sharing its story as part of a special anniversary.

Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust is sharing its unique emergency care story to help celebrate 50 years of emergency medicine nationally.

The trust is looking back on its developments and the key milestones which led to the transformation of urgent and emergency care and opening of The Northumbria hospital in 2015.

In less than 20 years, Northumbria Healthcare has gone from appointing its first specialist consultant in emergency medicine to having the country’s first hospital dedicated to emergency care.

From October 9 to 13, The Royal College of Emergency Medicine is marking the 50 anniversary of the inception of emergency medicine.

Dr James McFetrich, consultant in emergency medicine and associate head of service of emergency care at Northumbria Healthcare, said: “We’re delighted to help mark 50 years of emergency medicine nationally and take this opportunity to celebrate the great progress we’ve made here in Northumbria.

“From taking on our first specialist emergency care consultant in 1997 to embarking on a new era of emergency care led seven days a week by consultants in 2015, it’s remarkable what we have achieved in less than two decades.

“Our position now at the cutting edge of the NHS is testament to our clinicians who had the vision to transform emergency care and bring about improvements.”

“As we look back, we also look forward and continue our efforts to further improve the care we provide and make sure our patients have the best possible experience, and ensure we remain at the forefront.

“While the focus is on emergency care, we must also acknowledge the challenges it faces, especially over winter, and must all play our part in using services wisely to ensure that emergency services are kept free for those who need them most.”

Dr Taj Hassan, president of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine, said: “We’re so grateful to Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust for their support. The specialty has come a long way in 50 years and the Trust’s emergency care hospital will be at the forefront of the next 50.”