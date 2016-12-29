Heart-warming letter touches centre staff

A young girl captured the true essence of Christmas with a heart-warming letter to Santa.

The letter, posted in The Forum Shopping Centre’s Christmas Letter Box, was discovered by a member of the team at the Wallsend centre who was forwarding letters to Santa.

Jessica’s letter asked Santa for a new heart for her mum – as hers is poorly – so she could “do all the things that she used to do”.

The team at the Forum were so touched they invited Jessica in so she could receive a couple of early Christmas presents from their own Santa.

Centre manager Nick Lambert said: “Discovering this letter before it went to Santa was a fantastic note to end a great year here at the Forum.

“We pride ourselves on the fact that the Centre is in heart of the community and this letter highlights how our visitors are caring and kind hearted souls.

“This spirt of giving has also been reflected in our Christmas campaign with the charity, Crisis.

“The volume of donations and support has been overwhelming and will certainly help to make a positive difference to those less fortunate than ourselves.”