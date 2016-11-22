Heavy rain causes major disruption for early morning commuters

Motorists and commuters are being warned of major problems on the roads this morning.

Heavy overnight rain which started on Monday afternoon and continued overnight has left parts of the region under water.

A number of roads are closed due to flooding while the Metro system is expected to be suspended from Benton to Shiremoor for most of the day due to flooding on the tracks, with replacement buses and taxis being used by Nexus.

The Shields Ferry has also been suspended today (Tuesday) due to damage to the ferry landing at North Shields.

Standing water is also making some roads in North Tyneside passable with care, while the A1058 Coast Road was affected by flooding as well.

Police want to make the public aware of some road closures due to adverse weather overnight.

Officers have been working through the night to ensure any disruption is minimised and they have managed to clear many of the main arterial routes.

However, there are some significant road closures the public need to be aware of ahead of their morning commute. They include:

- The A189 spine road at Cramlington which goes past hospital is closed in both directions. Diversions are in place.

- The A19 northbound between Testo’s roundabout and the turn off for Boldon is down to one lane and causing congestion

- The A1 near to Newton on Moor at Alnwick also has a lot of standing water and the road is down to one lane in both directions.

- The Lindisfarne roundabout underneath the A19 in South Tyneside also has a lot of standing water. It is passable but will cause extra delays.

There is still some significant standing water on some roads in urban areas that is passable with care. Large areas of rural Northumberland have also been badly affected.

The message from police is for motorists to reduce their speed and concentrate on the road. If possible leave extra time for your journeys as there will be congestion.

Officers and local authority workers will be on duty through the morning to try and ensure the roads are moving as quickly as possible.

The public are reminded that they should only dial 999 in an emergency. Call 101 if you require a police response but there is not immediate risk to person or property.