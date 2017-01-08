Helen on song with place in youth choir

A young singer is on song after landing a place with a national choir.

King Priory School Year 11 pupil Helen Rees won a sought-after spot with the National Youth Choirs of Great Britain after auditions took place around the country.

Helen, from Whitley Bay, was one of a lucky few to be selected with thousands of youngsters auditioning in the hope of gaining a place.

The audition process has been daunting and rigorous, consisting of an intensive one-day trial in front of a panel of expert judges.

Helen was challenged to demonstrate her understanding of music theory, perform two pieces to perfection and prove her ability to pitch a note after only hearing it once.

The National Youth Choirs of Great Britain meet twice each year, during the spring and summer holidays, for residential courses.

The ensembles perform both independently and collaboratively with other NYCGB choirs at venues around the UK.

Recent highlights include appearances at Southbank Centre’s Chorus Festival 2015 in the Royal Festival Hall, the world premieres of Steve Goss’s Songs of the Solar System in Coventry Cathedral and at Leeds Town Hall in 2013.