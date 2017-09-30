Help for a healthier lifestyle

Families in North Tyneside wanting to lead a healthier lifestyle are being encouraged to sign up to free courses.

A series of programmes start next week, aimed at helping parents, children and young people who are concerned about their weight to become more active and eat more healthily.

Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, in partnership with North Tyneside Council, is running Healthy4life courses, with a dietitian, physical activity coordinator and public health nurses.

The after-school courses include fun games and activities incorporating healthy eating/lifestyle messages for both parents and children.

Weekly 10-week courses run at The Parks Sports Centre, Howdon Road, North Shields, from Tuesday, October 3, until Tuesday, December 12, from 4pm to 5.30pm, for children aged between four and seven, and at the Lakeside Centre, Southgate, Killingworth, from Wednesday, October 4, to Wednesday, December 13, from 4.15pm to 6.15pm, for children aged eight and above.

To attend, ring 0191 6437454 or email chat@northtyneside.gov.uk

Helen Fenwick, public health nurse at Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, said: “The course is a great way for parents and their children to learn about healthy eating and being active together and above all, it is lots of fun. We would encourage people in the area to get in touch with the team to find out more.”