Help needed for Heritage Open Days weekend at North Shields community centre

The Linskill Centre in North Shields is once again supporting the national Heritage Open Days weekend, and needs the help of local people for one of their projects.

The event will take place next weekend on Saturday, September 9, and Sunday, September 10, and plans to showcase some of the heritage and community projects based at the centre.

The Linskill’s Life After School heritage project is currently researching the history of the centre since the closure of the Linskill School and is appealing to locals to share any memories they have of using the centre since 1984.

Throughout the weekend, visitors are invited to share their memories and bring along any memorabilia that will help add to the archive.

Cath Walshaw, from the project, said that while they have already tracked down some ‘fantastic’ memories and photos, they still ‘have gaps to fill’.

She added: “If you were a member of any groups that met at the Linskill Centre after 1984 then we’d love to hear your memories and stories of what the centre was like.”

The event will run from 10am to 4pm on both days.

Other Heritage Open Days activities at The Linskill Centre include the North Tyneside Art Studio, The Northumbria World War One project and The Linskill Life Project.