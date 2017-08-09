Help on the road to recovery

A new approach to learning is launching in North Tyneside this autumn, using education as a way to help people on the road to mental health recovery and wellbeing.

A partnership between Northumberland, Tyne and Wear NHS Foundation Trust and voluntary organisations including North Tyneside VODA (Voluntary Organisations Development Agency), Age UK, North Tyneside Carers’ Centre and others, North Tyneside Recovery College launches in September with a range of free courses and workshops.

Its first prospectus contains 14 different courses on topics including recovery planning, wellbeing and employment, and assertiveness.

Everyone who enrols can access support from a peer support worker. A full prospectus can be downloaded from VODA’s website at www.voda.org.uk

VODA’s supported volunteer manager Ian Dougall, who coordinated the programme, said: “The Recovery College is a tried and tested formula that can really help people on the road to recovery so we’re excited to launch North Tyneside’s own version this autumn. The courses are open to everyone but are particularly aimed at people who have experienced mental health problems or those who care for, or work with people who have experienced difficulties. We’re also really keen to hear from anyone who delivers training that wants to get involved in the college in the future.”