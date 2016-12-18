Help over lost Freeview signal

Homes who are having television problems due to 4G services are being offered help.

at800 is offering free support to households whose Freeview signal has been lost or affected by the 4G network being switched on in North Shields.

Ben Roome, CEO of at800, said: “We want to ensure that people know it’s our role to fix Freeview interference caused by 4G at 800 MHz, and that there’s no charge for our service.

“If you rely on Freeview for TV, we can arrange for one of our accredited engineers to visit your home to fix Freeview interference caused by 4G signals, free of charge.

“If you use Freeview alongside other TV services, we can send free filters which block mobile signals that are easy to fit to the aerial lead connecting to TVs and set-top boxes.”

For more call 0808 13 13 800 or visit www.at800.tv

Cable and satellite TV, like Sky or Virgin, won’t be affected. However, if viewers have cable and satellite TV and also watch Freeview, at800 can provide free filters and advice, but not in-home engineer support.

People who live in communal properties should contact at800 and also advise their landlords about Freeview interference. at800 can provide free filters to landlords but property managers are responsible for fitting these and any associated costs.

at800 also offers extra support for people who are 75 years of age or older, are registered blind or partially sighted or receive any of the following benefits: personal independence payments (PIPs); attendance allowance; constant attendance allowance or War Pensioner’s Mobility Support.