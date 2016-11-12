HELP: Still so many nice people

My husband would like to thank the many kind people who came to his help in the area of Churchill Playing Fields on November 1 after our panic stricken whippet bolted when being hotly pursued by two black dogs.

Not in the best of health himself, and knowing that bicycles would terrify her, he was most grateful to the number of dog walkers who were successful in catching her by the golf course.

He also thanks the lady sweeping leaves outside her house, who lent her support.

Also, thanks to two cyclists who offered to look for her, and finally to the young woman who kindly escorted him back to Monkseaton Station with her black and white dogs, ensuring he did not collapse.

My appreciation to you all.

It is reassuring to find that there are still so many nice people in this world.

Name and address supplied