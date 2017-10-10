Helping families to get fit and active

Families looking to lead a healthier lifestyle are being reminded that free programmes are underway.

Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust is delivering Healthy4life programmes in partnership with North Tyneside Council.

The Healthy4life team consists of a dietitian, physical activity coordinator and public health nurses.

The courses, which run after school, are a stimulating and fun way of helping families engage with healthy lifestyle changes.

Sessions include fun games and activities incorporating healthy eating / lifestyle messages for both parents and children.

Ten-week courses are being held at The Parks Sports Centre, Howdon Road, North Shields, and the Lakeside Centre, Southgate, Killingworth.

The weekly sessions at The Parks run from 4pm to 5.30pm until Tuesday, December 12, for children aged between four and seven.

The weekly sessions at the Lakeside Centre run from 4.15pm to 6.15pm to Wednesday, December 13, for children aged eight and above.

Helen Fenwick, public health nurse at the trust, said: “The course is a great way for parents and their children to learn about healthy eating and being active together and above all, it is lots of fun.”

“We also offer follow-ups after six months and a year of completing the course to help people to stay motivated and keep up the good work.

“We would encourage people in the area to get in touch with the team to find out more.”

To attend these courses, families should contact the Healthy4Life team on 0191 643 7454 or email chat@northtyneside.gov.uk