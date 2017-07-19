Here she is! Disney Magic arrives on the River Tyne

The iconic Disney Magic cruise liner has arrived in the North East as she embarks on a short stay in the region.

Crowds of people of all ages woke up early to venture down to the River Tyne, this morning, to watch the vessel as she sailed into the River Tyne.

Disney Magic arrives at the River Tyne.

The grand spectacle of the ship as she cruised effortlessly along through the piers and down the river was not missed by the bystanders who snapped pictures and captured its arrival on video.

Some had been waiting for the liner to arrive from 6am.

Alan Widberg from Biddick Hall was out taking pictures of the ship as she sailed up the River Tyne with his daughter Alethea and grandson Alfie Robson.

They had ventured down to the Groyne at 7am to see cruise liner come in.

I was really tired when I woke up but really excited to come down Alfie Robson

He said: “We came down for 7am to see the cruise liner come in. It’s just unique. We saw it the last time she was here and it is still as grand.”

His grandson, eight, who lives in Bahrain is currently on holiday in South Shields. He has recently come back from spending three weeks in Disney World in Florida.

He said: “I was really tired when I woke up but really excited to come down. It is the first time I have seen the boat - it’s really cool.”

Disney Magic, which has 11 public decks and a staff of 950, departed Dover on Sunday, July 9, first visiting Le Havre in France, St Peter Port in Guernsey, Dublin, Liverpool, Greenock on the Clyde near Glasgow, the Hebrides, Kirkwall in the Orkney Islands and Invergordon, before arriving at Northumbria Quay in North Shields.

Disney Magic arrives at the River Tyne

The vessel attracted crowds of bystanders as she visited in June last year. Her estimated 2,400 guests will set out on trips to the region’s attractions including Washington Old Hall, Durham Cathedral, Alnwick Garden and Hadrian’s Wall before they once again they will set sail later today for Dover.

The ship is expected to leave the River Tyne around 6.30pm.

Disney’s ships use the iconic first seven notes of the When You Wish Upon a Star song melody as their horn signal and are the only cruise liners to have four captains - the ship’s captain, Captain Mickey, Captain Hook and Captain Jack Sparrow.

David Young was down by Little Haven with his daughter Isabella to see the Disney ship sail into the River Tyne.

The seven-year-old is a “massive” Disney fan and her big wish is to one day have the chance to go on a Disney cruise ship holiday.

She said: “It was brilliant. I love Disney. It’s a big dream to go on the Disney ship.”