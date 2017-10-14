High Sheriff in town to meet North Shields pupils

Pupils were keen to showcase their learning and find out more about a special VIP guest.

Norham High School, in North Shields, played host to the High Sheriff of Tyne and Wear, Lieutenant General Robin Brims.

The High Sheriff was invited to Norham to hear about the significant and positive changes at the school, where he enjoyed a special Norham is Changing showcase and assembly from Year 7 and 8 pupils.

He then took part in a question and answer session with pupils who were keen to find out about the history of the High Sheriff role.

The former Army Commander also inspired Year 10 and 11 pupils interested in a career in the armed forces, by sharing his vast experience of serving in the British Army for more that 37 years.

The High Sheriff then met with pupils from nearby Percy Main Primary School who were at Norham to take part in a food technology masterclass, before heading to the nearby primary school to meet the new headteacher Rachel Butler and again answer pupils’ questions.

He later enjoyed a tour of other organisations in North Shields including the Phoenix Detached Youth Project, Meadowell Connected and the Cedarwood Trust.

The High Sheriff, Robin Brims said: “I was delighted to visit North Shields and meet with pupils from both schools.

“The pupils at Norham High School are evidently and justifiably proud of their amazing school and the recent changes.”

“The school is entirely focussed on making sure these young people are ambitious and achieve the very best, and that was clear on my visit.

“It was also an absolute delight to meet pupils from Percy Main Primary School and experience their enthusiasm for developing new skills.”

The visit was arranged by David Bavaird, Chair of Governors at both Norham High School and Percy Main Primary School

He said: “We were absolutely thrilled to welcome the High Sheriff Robin Brims to both of the schools.

“He is an inspirational gentleman with a distinguished career and we were honoured that he was able to take time out of his busy schedule to spend a considerable amount of time with our pupils.

“We were all awed by his visit.”