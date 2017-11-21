Highlighting the issue of domestic abuse

Council officials are raising the issue of domestic abuse as part of a national initiative.

Domestic Abuse Awareness Week runs until Sunday and helps make a stand against domestic abuse and encouraging people to report it.

Across North Tyneside and Northumberland last year, there were 9,509 reported incidents of domestic abuse and around half of these involved and affected children.

North Tyneside Council, in partnership with Northumberland County Council, is holding the annual North Tyneside Domestic Abuse Awareness Week, leading up to support the international day for the elimination of violence and abuse against women and girls on Saturday.

The week ends with the annual DIVA walk (Don’t Ignore Violence and Abuse) on Sunday, setting off at 11am from Tynemouth Priory. Walkers will go 3.5 miles, finishing at Waves on The Links at Whitley Bay at approximately noon.

Coun Gary Bell, cabinet member for adult social care, said: “Domestic abuse can affect anyone, regardless of your age or gender, so it’s important we raise awareness of the issue and encourage sufferers to seek help.

“We have such a wide array of support in North Tyneside, and there will always be someone available to speak to you and support you.”

Coun Wayne Daley, Deputy Leader and cabinet member for Safeguarding at Northumberland County Council, said: “We are nearing the Christmas period, which is a time for increased pressure and tension for families – both emotionally and financially – and this can sometimes create added pressure for those living in abusive relationships.

“A wide range of support is available across Northumberland and our partnership agencies and local support services are encouraging people who suffer abuse, their family and friends to seek advice and support.”

North Tyneside Council and its partners offer a wide range of practical and emotional help to those who may be experiencing domestic abuse, from financial advice and help to find safe accommodation, to counselling and support groups.

More information is available at www.northtyneside.gov.uk