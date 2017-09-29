History gives YMCA North Tyneside food for thought

YMCA North Tyneside has been serving up a slice of history to children.

The What’s For Dinner Mam Heritage Lottery funded project saw the scheme offer hands-on workshops to show how the First World War affected food.

Sessions were delivered to Whitehouse Primary School, Southlands School, East End Youth Club and North Tyneside Young Carers, and included artwork, cooking, preserving food, re-enactments with the Time Bandits, photography and outings.