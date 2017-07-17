Holiday apartments receive top marks again

A former teacher is celebrating after receiving top marks for her holiday apartment business.

Southcliff Apartments, overlooking Brown’s Bay in Cullercoats, has been awarded Trip Advisor’s Certificate of Excellence for the fifth consecutive year.

Owner Shana Nethercott is delighted her luxury holiday apartments are top of the class securing this highly coveted accolade; based on the honest feedback of customers.

Shana took over the holiday business in 2002 whilst still juggling her work as a college lecturer before leaving to focus on the business in 2007.

She has invested significantly in the holiday accommodation to create luxury, family friendly apartments.

But this year, the mother-of-two has added a new dimension to the apartments, teaming up with The Boatyard – a near-by, award winning modern café renowned for its new style brunch menu run by her son Tom – to offer guests the option of breakfast as part of their stay.

Shana said: “We are always looking at ways to build upon what we can offer our guests and our partnership with The Boatyard is just one of the exciting things we have planned.

“The whole area is enjoying a real resurgence; Cullercoats is once again a thriving little village.

“Until now most visitors to the apartments were here visiting family, between house moves or had a connection with the area but we are beginning to see an increase in the number of genuine tourists keen to come and find out more about the place we live.”

“I think this speaks volumes for the area and is a hugely positive sign.

“Regardless of the reason for the visit we are committed to putting people up in style and are delighted that we have once again been recognised by both Trip Advisor as well as retaining our 4 star gold rating.”

Southcliff Apartments consist of four two and three bedroom apartments with sea views and a self-contained twin studio which are let out all year round on weekly basis in the summer and shorter lets throughout the rest of the year.

To find out more about Southcliff Apartments visit www.southcliffapartments.co.uk