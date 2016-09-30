Home-grown poets and music on the bill

The latest Free as a Bard event brings together two north east poets and an exciting musical duo.

Josephine Scott, who was born in Monkseaton and spent her childhood in Australia, lives in Cullercoats and has published two collections of verse. She was one of the founder members of the Free as Bard events.

Robin Moss hails from Suffolk, but now lives in the north east. His work is heavily influenced by the folk poetry of Bob Dylan and the rock poetry of Chuck Berry.

Music comes from The Electric Peasants, an electronic and acoustic duo of Patrick Snape and Ian Briedis, whose work is influenced by ska, blues, punk, hip hop and folk.

Free as a Bard is in the Jam Jar Cafe, Park Avenue, Whitley Bay, at 8pm on Sunday, with the chance to win £100 of books for £1. Tickets are £5, from Jam Jar or from Info@jamjarcinema.com