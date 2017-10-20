Honouring role played by Admiral Collingwood

A special event is being held to honour one of the region’s biggest war heores.

The annual Trafalgar Day ‘Toast the Admiral’ event is being held on Saturday at the Collingwood Monument in Tynemouth.

Now in its eighth year, dignitaries, honoured guests and members of the public will toast the role played by Admiral Collingwood’s role in the Battle of Trafalgar.

North Tyneside has the greatest monument to the Admiral at Tynemouth looking out to sea.

Coun Cath Davis, chairman of North Tyneside Council, said: “The council hosts this special event to commemorate Trafalgar Day and raise awareness of the achievements our very own Admiral Collingwood and his place in the nation’s history.

“Our pride in our maritime history is also matched with our pride in our Royal Navy.

“It is with great pride that we welcome Captain Andy Jordan RN, the former Commanding Officer for HMS Collingwood, to address this year’s event – I’m sure Admiral Collingwood would approve.”

Invited guests and members of the public will arrive at 11.40am, with a welcome by Coun Davis at 11.50am before the raising of the Blue Ensign and the toast at noon.

The significance of holding the toast at noon is based on the fact that 12midday was the time at which the first shot was fired in the Battle of Trafalgar on October 21, 1805.