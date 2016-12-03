Honours for RNLI crew

Two volunteers who help save lives at sea have been honoured for their work.

Cullercoats RNLI volunteers Frank Taylor and Peter Clark were among those honoured at a RNLI award ceremony held in Durham.

Both were presented with their honorary badges by RNLI chairman Charles Hunter-Pease, who personally thanked them for their commitment and loyal service.

Frank was acknowledged for his dedication and service with RNLI, being awarded a Gold Badge – which is one of the highest accolades the RNLI bestow – for his 31 years’ service.

Peter, senior helmsman, was presented with his Long Service Badge for his 21 years’ service. As a local fisherman, his knowledge of the coastline and seas has been a great advantage with his lifeboat skills.

He passes this important knowledge and experience to our younger crew volunteers in our training sessions and exercises.

Cullercoats RNLI Chairman, David Wakenshaw, said: “Frank and Peter have given their time and loyalty to the successful running and organising of the station to Help Save Lives at Sea.

“Their experience is extremely valuable and I am very pleased they have both been recognised with their awards.

“It is richly deserved.”