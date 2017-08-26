Horticulture scholarship success for Southlands School student

One of the young people at Southlands Special School in North Shields has been accepted onto the full-time level one horticulture course at Northumberland College’s Kirkley Hall campus.

Sam McClean has been part of the Children’s Foundation Horticulture Scholarship since September 2016, and has shown the potential and commitment to take the next step towards a career in horticulture.

Northumberland College workbased assessor, Lee McNulty, said: “Right from the start, Sam showed great promise and we’re delighted he’s coming to continue his studies at Kirkley Hall.”

The horticulture scholarship scheme, organised and funded by The Children’s Foundation, started at Southlands Special School in 2014.

Each project involves between six to eight Year 10 and 11 pupils (aged 13 to 15) and is an opportunity for them to develop their skills outside the school environment and meet their full potential.

Kerry McCormack, project manager at The Children’s Foundation, said: “For some, like Sam, it gives them the impetus to aim for a career in horticulture.”

“Our Horticulture Scheme provides the support and tuition for the young people to develop sufficient confidence in gardening and practical horticulture to sit the City & Guilds Level One Award.”