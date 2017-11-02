HOSPITAL: Resources are needed

The decision to move cardiac patients from North Tyneside General Hospital has been sold to us as a rationalisation of resources within the local hospital grouping.

One could accept that as a simple administrative adjustment, given the stated drop in demand for beds, but why close the ward?

Quoting the medical director at Northumbria Healthcare, “ward 10, although called cardiology, is in reality a mixed ward, caring for patients with a wide range of conditions” and “this means we are able to make more resources available for our other patients”, (News Guardian, October 19).

How can this be when closing the ward, by his own definition, will reduce the number of beds available to all the other non-cardiac patients who were being accommodated?

Winter is near and every hospital will need every possible resource to meet the growing seasonal demands.

Stuart Ashton

Whitley Bay