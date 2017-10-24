Host of Hallowe’en themed events for Half Term

Spooky goings-on are taking place around North Tyneside during the half term holidays.

A host of Hallowe’en-themed events are being held in libraries, leisure centres, parks and famous buildings including St Mary’s Lighthouse.

The spook-tacular events will feature something for everyone, including Halloween Fun sessions at St Mary’s Lighthouse, taking place daily between October 26 and October 29.

Children aged three and over can get involved with Halloween-themed biscuit decorating, crafts and making slime.

Entry costs £3 per child and booking is essential. For more information or to book your place, call (0191) 200 8650 or email stmaryslighthouse@northtyneside.gov.uk.

There will also be a Pumpkin Play Day at Richardson Dees Park Pavilion, in Wallsend, on October 27, from 11am to 3pm.

Youngsters can turn up in their finest Hallowe’en outfit and carve their own pumpkin to take home with them, find the hidden characters in the sweet pumpkin treasure trail and test their skills at the ghostly games on the green.

Sweet pumpkin soup will be available at the Verandah Cafe, along with hot fruity slime from a real cauldron.

Information on all the events taking place in Wallsend Parks is available within the parks’ autumn and winter programme, available in all North Tyneside parks or online at http://my.northtyneside.gov.uk/node/9759

Leisure centres will be returning with their annual No Limits holiday programme over half-term, with each centre holding their own Halloween-themed pool party during the week.

The centres will also be holding a number of events, from trampolining and multi-sports, to footgolf and Mister Twister’s Halloween Show.

Tynemouth Pool’s mascot will be holding a brand new event called Dexter’s Dino Mini Games, where children aged four to seven can have an afternoon filled with fun, making new friends and learning new skills.

Full details of all the leisure centre’s half-term activities can be found at www.northtyneside.gov.uk or by picking up a brochure from any North Tyneside leisure centre.