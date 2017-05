A school holiday camp has tapped into support from a local housebuilder to refresh the fun.

Kings Priory Easter Camp in Tynemouth received £250 from Taylor Wimpey North East to provide reusable water bottles.

The camp included sessions in sport, dance and forest school, and will resume for four weeks in the summer.

Taylor Wimpey’s sales and marketing director Karl Morton said: “We’re thrilled to support local clubs and organisations.”