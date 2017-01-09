Houses have locks super glued by vandals

A number of door locks have been super glued by offenders.

Police are appealing for information to the criminal damage which happened between 10pm on Saturday and 12.05pm the next day.

Offenders super glued the locks of doors of six address on Park View and one in Vine Street, all in Wallsend.

The offenders in each case made off unseen.

Neighbourhood Inspector Mark Storey said: “This sort of mindless vandalism causes great upset to residents and leaves them with having to sort out the mess to their locks which is expensive, time consuming and inconvenient.

“We want to find the people who are responsible for this criminal damage and make sure they are dealt with appropriately.

“If anyone has any information about these incidents or who is responsible we’d urge them to contact us.”

Police are appealing for witnesses.

Anyone who was in the area and who may have seen or heard anything suspicious, is asked to contact police on 101.