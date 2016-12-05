Housing scheme for vulnerable adults is close to completion

Progress has been welcomed on a new housing scheme to give vulnerable adults more independence.

Tynemouth MP Alan Campbell attended a ‘topping out’ ceremony at Bluebell Court in Shiremoor, which will provide 16 purpose-built apartments for people with learning and physical disabilities.

The Earsdon Road development is due to open early next year.

Mr Campbell said: “I’m thrilled to celebrate the progress made on this development. It is important that the most vulnerable people in our society can live independently with dignity in a modern and safe environment.

“I am delighted that North Tyneside offers these facilities in Shiremoor, and I’m impressed with the approach taken by everyone involved in the project.”

The scheme is being built by specialist developer HB Villages in partnership with Inclusion Housing CIC, Lifeways Community Care and contractor the Wood Group.

HB Villages development director Alastair Sheehan said: “Bluebell Court will help tackle the issue of isolation faced by vulnerable adults in North Tyneside and the surrounding area.

“It is the first step in delivering positive outcomes for those who deserve the opportunity to live their lives in the manner and dignity that they, and all of us, deserve.”