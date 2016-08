I write in answer to J Gray about their letter titled ‘No need for extra homes’, (News Guardian, July 21).

Next door have three children, and next door to them four. That’s seven young people who will soon be adults and, hopefully, home owners.

Only one of them can buy J Gray’s house when he/she goes to a specialist home. What does he/she suggests for the other six?

Eric Donjon

Whitley Bay