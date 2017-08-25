Howdon pub to host Bank Holiday charity concert for brave Hope

The owners of a Howdon pub who organised a three-day bank-holiday music festival for a young girl suffering from a life-threatening illness have slimmed down the event.

Publicans Michael Jeffles and partner Jilly Grainge, from the Rose Inn, realised that all of the money from the festival ticket sales would go towards paying for artists and equipment needed for such a large event and very little towards the cause.

Instead, they are now hosting a one-day event on Bank Holiday Monday, where every act has given up their time free of charge.

The Concert For Hope is in aid of North Shields youngster Hope Feeney.

The five-year-old has stage four neuroblastoma, the same illness that recently claimed the life of Bradley Lowery, from Sunderland.

Festival organiser Michael said: “It was clear from the ongoing costs and the vast amount of technical equipment needed that there would be very little funds to pass to Hope and her family.

“By doing the one-day concert we are hoping to make a real difference to her.”

Tickets are £5 with the show running from 1pm until 7pm on Monday, August, 28.

All proceeds will go to A Journey of Hope’s fund.