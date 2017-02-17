Hub to put on two days of fun for half term

Two days of family fun are to be held to keep youngsters entertained during the half-term holidays.

The Family Hub is hosting the event at the Beacon Centre in North Shields next week.

A free pop-up soft play, provided by Soft Play Mania, will take place on Tuesday, February 21, and Thursday, February 23.

Featuring a ball pool, soft shapes, slides, ride-ons and more, it will take place from 10am to 3pm for families to use at their leisure.

They will also be backed by 11 local businesses attending each day with free taster sessions for children and their families.

Each business, all local specialists, deliver bespoke services and sessions to children of various ages and their families.

Over the two days there will also be face painters and children’s mascot providers – including Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Peppa Pig, Puddle Ducks, and the princesses from Frozen – walking around the centre.

On Tuesday, the taster sessions will include Daisy first aid at 10am; mum and toddler yoga at 11am; facepainting and ARTventurers messy play at noon; music movement and sensory at 1pm; and story time at 2pm.

On Thursday, the taster sessions will be a butter making session at 10am; Little Learners at 11am; sing and sign at noon; LP dance school at 1pm; Saturday stage school at 2pm; and music and move session at 3pm.

For more information or to book a place on one of the taster sessions call 07592 059906.

A spokesperson for The Family Hub said: “We will also be showcasing great products over the two days. There will be beautiful baby clothes, treasure baskets, cakes and fantastic balloons.

“It’s going to be a great day and it’s all free for the public to use.”