Hundreds of jobs on offer at park

Jobseekers can find out about hundreds of employment opportunities at an annual jobs fair in North Tyneside.

Sponsored by Utilitywise, this year’s Cobalt Jobs Fair takes place on Thursday, September 21, and will showcase the various opportunities available at the park.

Information and recruitment for a range of vacancies within IT, finance, sales, customer service and the public sector will be available. There will be entry-level roles and senior positions on offer, as well as apprenticeship, graduate and training opportunities.

Social workers from North Tyneside Council’s children and adult social-care teams will also have a stall.

Last year’s jobs fair attracted more than 1,600 people who travelled from all over the region to attend.

Elected Mayor Norma Redfearn said: “We have such a thriving jobs economy here in North Tyneside and it’s great to see people come from all over the North East to see the variety of jobs we have on offer in our borough. The Cobalt Jobs Fair is a fantastic opportunity for some of the borough’s biggest employers to showcase the opportunities available and I’d encourage any jobseekers to come along and see what’s on offer.”

Free transport will be available to and from Cobalt Park on the day, courtesy of Advanced Industrial Solutions (AIS).

Pick-up points and times are: Wallsend Job Centre, 10.30am and 11.30am; Howdon Library, 10.40am and 11.40am; Meadows Community Centre, 10.50am and 11.50am. Return journeys will leave between noon and 1pm.