Hundreds of jobs set to be created by EE

Nearly 200 jobs are set to be created by bosses at a call centre.

Mobile phone operator EE has started a recruitment drive to hire more than 800 contact centre advisers at six of its sites across the United Kingdom.

And 185 jobs are set to be created at the North Tyneside centre on Cobalt Business Park, which already employs more than 1,500 people.

EE chief executive Marc Allera said: “Our customers want great 4G coverage, and great customer service, no matter where they are – and we’ve been working non-stop to give them both.

“We’re recruiting new talent, providing great opportunities through our apprentice scheme and creating entirely new jobs for the UK economy that will help ensure our customers have a great experience, whether they speak to us on the phone, in our stores, or online.”

For more information about the roles available, visit https://jobs.ee.co.uk/

Officials at EE added that the positions will give successful applicants the opportunity to benefit from EE’s comprehensive training programme which will allow them to develop new skills while paving the way to opportunities to develop and progress within the business.