Hundreds to step out to remember lost loved ones

A hospice is inviting people to step out this weekend for a fund-raising event to remember and celebrate the lives of those who were special to them.

St Oswald’s Hospice launched its Lantern Walk last year as a way to celebrate the memory of loved ones no longer with us.

Hundreds of participants have so far signed up to the scenic evening walk, taking place at the Rising Sun Country Park on Saturday at 7.30pm – with spaces still available.

Although online registration has now closed, those wanting to take part can just turn up on the evening from 7.30pm and register with the St Oswald’s Team.

The fund-raising event is in partnership with Smooth Radio and sponsored by WeightWatchers.

Breakfast Show host Steve Colman and St Oswald’s Chaplain Davina Radford will be leading the evening, along with music, entertainment, and a warm up before the walk begins at 9pm.

More than 400 participants are expected.

Supporters are aiming to raise £100 each to help towards to hospice’s work with local adults, young people and children with incurable conditions.

Walkers need to be aged 12 years and over and do not need a connection to the local hospice.

All walkers will receive a St Oswald’s T-shirt, coloured lantern and battery operated candle.

For those unable to take part in the walk, donations can be made in memory and supporters will receive a thank you letter with a photo of the lantern display, including one placed in memory of their special person.

Local teenager, Annie Thompson, 17, from Forest Hall, is taking part in this year’s Lantern Walk in memory of her Nana, Sadie.

She said: “It has been hard for us to come to terms with what has happened, so we want to do something fun and positive in memory of Nana.

“We hoped nana would be moved to a Hospice towards the end of her life, but unfortunately she didn’t make it.

“I think hospices are a really good idea not only for the person receiving the care but their loved ones as well, which is why I am walking in support of St Oswald’s.”

St Oswald’s fund-raiser Libby Nolan added: “We have had a great response form the North Tyneside community and are really looking forward to welcoming hundreds of local people to this very special event on Saturday.

“We will all walk together, as the sun sets, using our lanterns to light the way as we remember some very special people.

“We would love for more people to come and join us for what promises to be a very moving celebration of life.”

Registration for the Lantern Walk is still open and walkers should arrive at 7.30pm and go to the marquee at The Countryside Centre at the Rising Sun park.

Adult registration is £15 and children aged 12 to 15 can register for £10.

Anyone needing more information can call (0191) 246 9123 or email fundraising@stoswaldsuk.org