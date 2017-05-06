ICE award for project

A Monkseaton-based engineering project has been awarded a prestigious honour.

The Nexus Culvert Crossings project at the Shiremoor and West Monkseaton Metro Station was the Small Project category winner at the Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE) Robert Stephenson Awards, which recognise engineering excellence.

The scheme involved design and construction works on two water culverts under the Nexus tracks near Etal Lane and Fairfield Green to help prevent flooding. It was delivered by Capita on behalf of North Tyneside Council.

ICE president Professor Tim Broyd, who presented the award at ICE North East’s annual dinner, said: “The Culvert Crossing Project is a prime example of civil engineers delivering an effective solution, despite dealing with complexities and accessibility issues.”