Imaginary poet at Free as a Bard show

The latest poetry and music event at The Jam Jar Cinema, Whitley Bay includes the appearance of a totally imaginary poet.

Welsh writer Owen Brecon, one of the two poets billed to appear at The Jam Jar, is the creation of North East playwright David Farn who invented the character for his recent touring stage play, Signals.

For greater authenticity, Farn wrote an entire brochure of poems for Brecon from which he quotes during the play. Audiences were so impressed with the quality of the author’s work that David is now giving public readings of the poems.

David Farn is joined by Durham poet Jo Reed who now lives in Scarborough and has published two well-received collection of work from Valley Press, Stone Venus in 2011 and Life Class in 2015.

Music comes from the South Shields singer/songwriter Chris Harrison.

Chris is the great-great-grandson of the famous North East pitman poet Joseph Skipsey and has put several of Skipsey’s poems to music, including a memorable version of Skipsey’s moving long poem The Hartley Pity Disaster.

Free as a Bard takes this Sunday with doors open 7.30pm for an 8pm start in the Jam Jar Cinema cafe.

Just a few tickets remain at only £5 and can be ordered online from www.jamjarcinema.com or direct from the venue at 18-24 Park Avenue, Whitley Bay. Booking ahead is strongly advised.