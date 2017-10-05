IMPRESSIVE NEW LOOK FOR PROMENADE

Part of Whitley Bay’s new-and-improved Northern Promenade has reopened, as part of a multi-million-pound revamp project.

The work has so far seen the installation of new surfacing and railings to match those near St Mary’s Island, new sea wall copings and lighting on the stretch between Watts Road and the Rendezvous Café.

It is part of North Tyneside Council’s £36million Seafront Master Plan to regenerate the coastline between St Mary’s Island and Cullercoats Bay.

Members of the public can now access the promenade after it was partially reopened last Friday, although some sections have had to remain closed to allow further works to take place.

It comes as work to repair and make safe the storm-damaged Southern Promenade in Whitley Bay is complete, with the promenade now reopen.

Meanwhile, the historic Coronation Fountain on the Northern Promenade, which was erected to commemorate the coronation of King George VI and Queen Elizabeth in May 1937, is to be repainted.

The cast-iron structure has been painted numerous times during its lifetime and some of its decorative patterns and features have been affected as a result.

Specialists from local firm Tynemouth Decorators are carrying out light preparatory works, including cleaning the fountain before it is repainted in its original colours of blue and dark green.

New granite paving has also been laid around the grade II-listed fountain, giving the whole area a facelift.

The designs for the Northern Promenade have been developed following extensive public consultation and the work is being carried out by the council’s joint venture partner Kier North Tyneside, which also undertook the Southern Promenade repairs.

Also, as part of the Seafront Master Plan, Grant’s Clock, which stands on the walkway at Central Lower Promenade and is believed to date back to 1933, has been repainted in the Whitley Bay colours thanks to Jerry Ross and his son Michael from local business Brush Strokes.

Jerry said: “It was a real pleasure to paint the clock and give it the makeover it deserves. This was definitely an unusual job for us, but we think the finished product looks fantastic and we hope everyone agrees.

“We also hope this demonstrates our desire and enthusiasm to work more closely with the council in future.”

For more information on the Seafront Master Plan, visit tinyurl.com/y8guouzh