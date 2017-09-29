Impressive Ofsted report for nursery

Staff, parents and children at a Whitley Bay nursery are celebrating an impressive Ofsted report.

Rainbow Childcare, at Rockcliffe Hall, has been rated as outstanding in all areas, following an inspection in August.

It represents an improvement for the nursery, which was scored as good in the previous inspection, in 2014.

Laura McCutcheon, owner of Rainbow Childcare, is pleased with the outcome.

She said: “We are delighted to announce that we were judged outstanding in all areas of the inspection.

“This is a fantastic achievement for the staff, parents and children of the nursery.

“Rainbow Childcare has been working hard to ensure that all children achieve the best outcomes and are ready for starting school and the outstanding outcome proves how successful we have been in achieving this.”

The glowing report certainly makes for happy reading, praising staff who work ‘exceptionally well with parents’ and ‘provide a highly stimulating environment’, while children ‘make consistently high rates of progress in all areas of learning’.