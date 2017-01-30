Improving skills for workforce

A training provider is helping boost skills in the construction industry.

North Shields-based AIS Training has secured a contract with Kier North Tyneside to upskill its employees in scaffolding to the industry’s highest level.

Kier North Tyneside will initially invest in training 24 of its employees at AIS Training’s state-of-the-art 12-acre industrial training village in the Scaffolding Testing Inspection qualification by the Construction Industry Scaffolders Record Scheme (CISRS).

The three-day accredited course, which AIS Training has tailored to Kier North Tyneside’s existing processes and practices, will enable employees to inspect and sign-off external scaffolding structures.

Kier regional director, Mike Furze said: “At Kier, we are committed to investing in our workforce to not only improve skillsets but also to keep raising industry standards.

“We chose AIS Training to deliver this training because of the high quality facilities and tuition.

“The company has invested heavily in the region over the past few years and now offers a unique training proposition in the North East.”

David John Adams, from AIS Training, said: “We are delighted to be working with Kier North Tyneside on this prestigious project to upskill its workforce.

“There are huge skills shortages within the scaffolding sector and Kier North Tyneside’s investment will help to boost skills levels within the North East region.”

For more details on the wide range of construction training offered by AIS please visit www.aisgroupco.uk or call 0844 800 1810.