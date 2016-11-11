In the market for new attractions

Sharp shoppers will have extra reason to splash their cash in Wallsend as a new Market Village opens for business.

The ‘village’ will be sited in the Forum Shopping Centre and is run by Groupe Geraud, the largest market operator in Europe.

It will offer up to 52 stalls, selling everything from amusements and toys to fresh vegetables and fashion labels.

Area manager Jim Smith said: “We are very excited about bringing Market Village to Wallsend and joining recent arrivals Aldi, Burger King and Wetherspoons.

“The town is really on the up, thanks to its recent multi-million pound regeneration, and the Market Village will be adding to the liveliness and variety on offer.”

The market opens to the public on Saturday, but an official opening takes place the following week, on Saturday, November 19, when North Tyneside Mayor Norma Redfearn will cut the ribbon.

Entertainment at the event, from 11am, will include face-painting, balloon modelling, characters from Disney’s Frozen and singer Chloe Hill.

Ms Redfearn said: “With help from our partners, the council is working very hard to regenerate and transform Wallsend for those who live, work, visit and shop there, and I am delighted with the progress that’s being made.

“The opening of the indoor market is an important milestone in this regeneration, helping to create a vibrant shopping area that people can be proud of.”

The Market Village will be open from 9am to 5pm, Monday to Saturday.