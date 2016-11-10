In tribute to all who served

Like millions of others this weekend I will be attending Remembrance Services in honour of those who gave their lives in war.

On Saturday evening I will be in the magnificent setting of Durham Cathedral, and the following day I’ll be at services across our community.

This year is the centenary of the Battle of the Somme and so the wearing of a poppy will seem particularly apt.

Across the country the Royal British Legion expects that around 150,000 volunteers will sell more than 45 million poppies.

The Royal British Legion is calling upon people, when they donate and wear their poppy, to think about all generations of our armed forces.

As well as associating the poppy with the First and Second World Wars, Rethinking Remembrance is urging us to also remember younger veterans and serving soldiers.

In addition to remembering those who served their country in the two world wars, the Royal British Legion is encouraging remembrance of those killed and wounded in action in conflicts including the Falklands, Iraq, Afghanistan and Northern Ireland.

Much of the organisation’s work is with veterans on health, jobs and homelessness.

I would also urge people to keep in their thoughts our armed forces serving around the world today, including the brave RAF pilots and crew who are assisting in the defeat of Daesh in Iraq and Syria.

In honour of those who died, and in support of those who served, and are serving, I shall wear my poppy with pride.