Industrial estate to undergo £1m refurbishment

An industrial estate in North Shields is set to undergo a major refurbishment.

Northern Trust has announced plans to carry out the work on the industrial premises on the northern part of West Chirton (South) Industrial Estate, next to the Tesco superstore in Norham Road.

The move comes after the company was given planning permission to build up to 400 homes on the southern part of the estate.

The estate, which has 70,000sq ft of space across five units, is a former munitions building built in 1940.

Bosses have revealed that the £1million investment will see the subdivided units benefit from a new roof, external cladding, new doors and utility services, together with full redecoration.

Two other blocks of units – ranging from 580sq ft up to 1,695sq ft and totalling 20,169sq ft – will also benefit from a similar facelift to vastly improve the industrial offering in the area.

Steve Brown, regional property director at Whittle Jones North East, agents acting on behalf of Northern Trust, said: “The regeneration works being undertaken at West Chirton (South) Industrial Estate will bring about much needed investment into the area.

“The residential scheme will provide a significant boost to the housing supply whilst the refurbishment of the industrial estate will benefit the local and regional workforce by creating a range of smaller units which will be ideal for small and medium sized businesses looking to relocate or expand.”

For more details on the available units at West Chirton (South) Industrial Estate contact Whittle Jones North East on (0191) 221 1999 or email northeast@whittlejones.co.uk