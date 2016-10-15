INFORMATION: A good PR exercise

Flood alleviation work was carried out in our area recently, under the supervision of Northumbrian Water, by Lumsden and Carroll.

For the duration of this work, over a few months, a website was set up so that those of us who wished to follow the progress had the opportunity to do so. It was excellent, and included a few photographs each week.

It would be a very good public relations exercise if our council did the same for the regeneration work.

Keeping people informed is essential to allay suspicion and prevent unnecessary rumours growing.

Bryan Ray

Marden Farm